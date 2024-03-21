Jagan's Claim Of Implementing 99 Pc Promises A Hoax: Chandrababu

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, March 21 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has dismissed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's claim of fulfilling 99 per cent of his election manifesto promises as a hoax.

The former chief minister said that Jagan Reddy's five-year tenure had been marked by vandalism, factional politics, and corruption.

Dismissing Jagan Reddy's claim of implementing 99 per cent promises as a hoax, he said the Chief Minister's chatter on reliability is the biggest drama.

Slamming Jagan Reddy for attempting to mislead the people once again, Chandrababu Naidu demanded the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister respond to his previous promises before embarking on his bus yatra.

Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson Pilli Manikya Rao has also slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy for what he calls deceiving people belonging to SC, ST, and minority communities.

Rao highlighted that if the state government allocates Rs 1 lakh crore funds, Rs 15,000 crore should be allocated to SCs and STs.

However, Jagan's constant gatekeeping of SC, ST, and minorities is a mere smokescreen.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy always claims that he adopts SC, ST, and other minorities as his own, but he never stands by his words," the TDP spokesman said.

He claimed that SC and ST sub-plan funds were being diverted to the Ammavadi scheme.

Only from SC sub-plan, Rs 1,14,000 crore has been transferred to other schemes.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy looted Rs 12,000 crore of SC and ST funds and kept it in his Tadepalli house.

He further alleged that Rs 930 crore allocated by the Centre for Amaravati was siphoned off.

"In five years, Rs 1.14 lakh crore of sub-plan funds related to Backward Castes, SCs, STs, and minorities have been diverted. Rs 12,000 crore, which should have been allocated for the development of villages with panchayat funds, was diverted and stashed in Tadepalli Palace, prepared to be used for elections," said Manikya Rao.

He pointed out that after Jagan Reddy came to power, he removed numerous schemes meant for Backward Castes, SC, ST, and minority communities in the state.