Record Shipments To US, EU Drive Engineering Exports In November

MENAFN - KNN India)A sharp jump in shipments to the US and EU helped Indian engineering goods exports strongly rebound in November 2025 after recording its sharpest fall in the previous month during the current fiscal.

Favourable base effect was also one of the key growth drivers in the previous month.

Engineering goods exports in November 2025 stood at US$11.01 billion, up 23.67% year-on-year as compared to US$8.90 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Engineering goods exports to the US stood at US$1.58 billion in November 2025 as against US$1.42 billion in November 2024. Engineering shipments to the EU was US$2.02 billion in November 2025 as compared to US$1.46 billion in the same month last year.

Apex engineering exports promotion body EEPC India said that while the month of October 2025 saw lowest shipments of engineering goods at US$9.37 billion, it crossed US$11 billion in November 2025.

Commenting on November exports data, EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said that the record engineering goods exports was a testament to the relentless effort of the exporting community which quickly recovered from the 17 percent year-on-year decline in engineering exports in October 2025.

He also noted that the growth story of engineering exports reflected the positive trend in global trade.

As per the recently published UNCTAD Trade Update, global trade in goods and services continued to grow through the second half of 2025 and is expected to cross US$35 trillion for the first time.

While lauding the approval of the Rs 25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM) by the Union Cabinet, the EEPC India chief said that the recently concluded trade deals with Oman and New Zealand would provide further impetus to engineering goods exports.

"We sincerely hope that the upcoming FTAs with the EU and the BTA with the US will also be instrumental for us. Overall, both global and domestic trade indicate positive trends which is good for the exporters however they should remain cautious given the rising volatility in global trade," he stated.

As many as 32 engineering product panels out of 34 registered higher exports in November 2025 on a year-on-year basis. Some of the product segments which recorded impressive growth in exports included 'motor vehicles/cars'; 'ships, boats and floating structures'; industrial machinery for agriculture, dairy etc.'; 'electric machinery and equipment', and 'copper and copper products'.

As per EEPC India, share of engineering in total merchandise exports rose to as high as 28.9 percent in November 2025 while it stood at 27.3 percent on a cumulative basis (April-November period of FY26).

