Missile Attack On Kyiv: Foreign Minister Kuleba Urges On U.S. Congress To Unblock Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on U.S. Congress to unblock military aid to Ukraine.

The top diplomat made the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.

According to Kuleba, the latest Russian missile attack on Kyiv took place in the early hours of Thursday while residents were still asleep. More than 30 missiles were shot down, and over a dozen people were injured by falling debris, he added.

"I urge the US Congress to unblock aid to Ukraine to save lives, protect freedom, and defeat Russian terror," Kuleba wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 21, air defense units of Ukraine's Air Force and mobile fire groups intercepted two incoming ballistic and 29 cruise missiles. The missiles were flying from the northern direction, all targeting Kyiv.

The number of civilian casualties of a Russian missile strike targeting the Ukrainian capital on the morning of March 21 has increased to 13.