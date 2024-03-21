Foreign Ministry Calls On France To Stop Provocative Statements Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
We call on the French side to learn from its history, not to
interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, and to stop such
provocative statements.
According to Azernews, this was mentioned in the statement of
the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of
Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizade, regarding the views expressed by the
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the meeting with the
Armenian community.
The comment strongly condemned the groundless claims made by the
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal against Azerbaijan on March 20,
2024, during the annual event of the Coordination Council of
Armenian Organizations of France and unilaterally defending
Armenia.
"We remind the French Prime Minister, who condemned the
anti-terrorist measures taken against the remnants of the Armenian
armed forces stationed in Azerbaijan's sovereign territories and
accused Azerbaijan of allegedly occupying Armenian territories,
that the measures implemented by the Azerbaijani side are in
violation of the norms and principles of international law, as well
as the UN Security Council, of which France is a permanent member.
It is fully consistent with the Council's resolutions on the past
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
It is absurd that France, which does not oppose the Armenian
aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories that has
continued for almost 30 years, as well as Armenia's occupation of 8
villages in Azerbaijan, accuses Azerbaijan of using force without
any basis.
Once again, we call on the French side to learn from its
history, not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan,
and to stop such provocative statements," A. Hajizade stressed.
MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108005141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.