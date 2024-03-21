Zelensky On Russian Missile Attack: Ukraine Needs Advanced Air Defense Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said after a new Russian missile attack on Kyiv that Ukraine needs the world's advanced air defense systems.

The head of state said this on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"New Russian missile attack on Kyiv. Over 30 missiles were shot down, including an air-launched ballistic missile. People were injured, and they are all receiving the necessary assistance," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Russia commits such terror every day and night.

"It is possible to put an end to it through global unity. When it helps us with air defense systems. Russian terrorists do not have missiles capable of bypassing Patriot and other leading world systems," Zelensky said.

According to him, "this protection is required in Ukraine now. From Kyiv to Kharkiv, Sumy to Kherson, and Odesa to the Donetsk region. This is entirely possible if our partners demonstrate sufficient political will."

"We must prove that terror is always the loser. We must prove to Russia that it will be forced to accept normal free life in Ukraine. We need the support of our partners. And I am grateful to everyone in the world who truly helps," Zelensky said.

On March 21, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles launched by enemy forces.

The missiles came from the north, and the main direction of the attack was Kyiv. Thirteen people were injured in the Ukrainian capital.