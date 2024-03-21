Four People Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northern Kyiv region early on Thursday, March 21.
Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"As of 09:30, four people were known to have been injured as a result of falling debris from downed targets. One of them was hospitalized. They suffered different injuries, including limb wounds, bruises, and injuries to the eye and face. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical assistance," Kravchenko said.
According to him, emergency groups recorded destruction and fires in four districts of the region.
He noted that no hits to residential and critical infrastructure objects had been recorded. So far, the attack has damaged more than 40 private houses, 2 apartment blocks, and 12 cars.
On March 21, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles launched by enemy forces.
