“Unveiling 'Zee Family Pack': Elevating South Asian Entertainment with Nationwide Access on YouTube TV!

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Unveiling the "Zee Family" package, this strategic partnership introduces an impressive selection of 18 premium channels on the YouTube TV platform, dedicated to captivating the diverse and vibrant South Asian community across the United States.

Asia TV USA Ltd. and YouTube TV are thrilled to announce the successful launch of 18 channels from Zee Entertainment in the USA. This partnership marks a significant milestone in catering to the diverse needs of the South Asian population in the USA, particularly regional language speakers such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi etc., the regional languages have seen tremendous growth in the last decade as per the data released in the 2020 US Census.

This landmark collaboration not only reaffirms the availability of the flagship Hindi general entertainment channel Zee TV, but also introduces a total of 17 additional ZEE channels, offering a rich variety spanning multiple languages. The expanded lineup includes popular channels such as Zee Cinema, &TV, Zee Bangla, Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu, Zee Kannada, Zee Keralam, Zee Marathi, Zee Punjabi, Zee World, and others.



Mr. Punit Misra, President of Content and International Markets at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., emphasizes the strategic significance of the U.S. market within ZEE’s global strategy. “The rising South Asian population in the U.S. not only underscores our commitment but also presents a unique prospect for us to fulfill the evolving content preferences of this expanding demographic in the U.S. The strategic partnership with YouTube TV will enable viewers in USA, access to a vast repertoire of rich, multi-lingual content from India showcasing the Country’s culture and traditions, ensuring an immersive and fulfilling viewing experience for consumers.

This collaboration with ZEE marks a significant stride in delivering a premium suite of channels tailored to the South Asian audience to YouTube TV customers nationwide. Emphasizing the importance of this alliance, Mr. Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer for International Business at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., affirms, 'Our partnership is pivotal in realizing our growth objectives in the U.S., guaranteeing the provision of a diverse range of entertainment options specifically curated for the South Asian audiences subscribing to YouTube TV.

For more details on our South Asian TV packages on YouTube TV, immerse yourself in the India Family pack experience at Elevate your entertainment and embrace the diversity! “





