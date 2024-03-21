Budaun Children Had Suffered 23 Stab Wounds: Autopsy Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Badaun (UP), March 21 (IANS) Sajid, the barber who killed two minor children in Budaun on Tuesday, had dealt 14 blows to Aayush, and nine to his younger brother Ahaan.

Together, the two brothers had suffered 23 stab wounds, according to their post-mortem report.

After being attacked on the neck, both Aayush (11), and Ahaan (6) were stabbed multiple times with a sharp weapon on their back, chest and legs.

According to the post-mortem report, the wounds on their legs suggest the children may have attempted to escape, only to be struck down by the attacker.

The police said that Sajid was a familiar face in the neighbourhood and ran a barber shop opposite the victims' residence. Sajid, known to the children's father, Vinod Singh, visited their house under the guise of borrowing Rs 5,000. However, moments after being handed the money, Sajid launched a savage assault on the children as their mother prepared tea for him.

Sajid allegedly asked Aayush to take him to his mother's beauty salon upstairs. Upon reaching the second floor, Sajid switched off the lights before launching a vicious assault on Aayush with a knife. As Sajid slashed Aayush's throat, his younger brother Ahaan entered the room. Sajid then grabbed Ahaan and stabbed him multiple times as well. Subsequently, he targeted their other sibling, Piyush, though the latter managed to escape, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

Following the massacre, Sajid, accompanied by his brother Javed who was allegedly waiting outside the house with a motorcycle, fled the scene.

According to the police, when Sajid was caught, he fired at the cops and was killed in an encounter. A police personnel was also shot and has been admitted to hospital.

The children's father Vinod Singh has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murders while urging the police to refrain from hastily resorting to encounters.

Javed, brother of the main accused Sajid, was arrested on Thursday from Bareilly district. In his initial reaction, he said that he had fled because he feared for his life. He claimed that he was not aware of his brother's crime.