Norwegian DJ Alan Walker Congratulates Virat Kohli On Son Akaay's Birth - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker added a touch of international flair to the Indian Premier League (IPL) scene as he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a special collaboration ahead of the 2024 season. Walker's presence in Bengaluru for the team's unboxing event sent fans into a frenzy, further elevating the excitement surrounding the upcoming IPL matches.

Following in the footsteps of other international artists like Rihanna and Ed Sheeran, Walker's involvement with RCB has sparked considerable interest among fans. A video capturing the moment when Walker exchanged warm greetings with RCB captain Virat Kohli has been making rounds on the internet, drawing widespread attention.

During their candid interaction, Walker extended his heartfelt wishes to Kohli upon hearing the news of the cricketer's expanding family. Mistakenly assuming that Kohli had a daughter, Walker quickly corrected himself upon Kohli's clarification that he had welcomed a son. Expressing genuine excitement, Walker congratulated Kohli, offering his best wishes to the proud father.

Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, had announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15. The couple shared their joy with fans through a heartfelt social media post, requesting blessings and privacy during this special time in their lives.

Despite the recent addition to his family, Kohli has wasted no time in returning to the cricket pitch for the IPL matches. With Walker's presence adding an extra layer of excitement, RCB gears up to face off against the Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.