Netherlands Purchasing Over EUR 150M Worth Of Ammunition For F-16 Jets In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands is allocating more than EUR 150 million for the purchase of ammunition for F-16 fighter jets that will be sent to Ukraine.

The Dutch Defense Ministry said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"The Netherlands is releasing more than EUR 150 million for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine. This concerns air-to-ground weapons for the F-16s that go to Ukraine. They can be dropped by F-16s. This ammunition is purchased directly from the industry. Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced this following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) yesterday," the statement said.

Six F-16 fighter jets could be delivered to Ukraine this summer – NYT

At the same time, the Netherlands is also once again sending (previously promised) F-16 fighter aircraft to Romania. The aircraft are used there for the training center for Ukrainian and Romanian pilots. This concerns not only the aircraft themselves, but also all associated spare parts and ammunition.

"The Netherlands, together with Denmark and the United States, leads the UDCG air force coalition. Eighteen Dutch F-16s have been made available for use in Romania for training. Twenty-four other Dutch F-16s are intended for delivery to Ukraine. Part of that group is now being prepared for this. This is done in consultation with partners from the coalition," the ministry said.

The Netherlands is also making a contribution of more than EUR 200 million in the field of drones. There are plans to purchase a significant number of ISR (Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance) drones and donate them to Ukraine. This is done in consultation with other partners and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"These drones are already in use and have proven themselves on the battlefield," said Minister Ollongren.

Photo: U.S. Air Force