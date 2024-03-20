Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Shares Love Of Travel This Ramadan With An Incredible Flash 20 Percent Sale On Tickets

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

The national airline enables travel dreams to take flight with fares starting from 99 AED during the holy month

20 March 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating Ramadan with an unmissable promotion on selected routes for travel lovers looking to discover must-see destinations. The flash promotion is applicable for bookings made on 20 March, with travel dates to destinations, including vibrant cities and natural paradises across its ever-expanding network, available until 30 June 2024*.

The selected routes are now available on wizzair and the WIZZ mobile app, both accessible in Arabic. With Wizz Air, ultra-low-fares are just a few clicks away!

The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi is allowing travellers to book a well-deserved vacation to discover hidden gems, savour delicious dishes from nearby spots and explore the history of charming neighbourhoods. The exciting promotion during the busy travel period offers travellers affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities and incredible value for money.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said:“As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are delighted to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with an extraordinary promotion that enables an exhilarating adventure for all ages. We are committed to spontaneous travel during the busy travel period and beyond as we continue to foster connectivity and create unmissable travel experiences. We strongly encourage all adventurous travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares to a plethora of incredible destinations. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.