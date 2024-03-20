BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Apologises On Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Remark After Facing Backlash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, Shobha Karandlaje, stirred controversy with her remarks regarding a bombing incident in Bengaluru. The minister alleged that a man from Tamil Nadu was responsible for planting a bomb in a Bengaluru cafe, which had sparked a viral video and subsequent uproar. However, she later issued an apology for her statement.

The incident took a political turn when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned Karandlaje's remarks and demanded legal action against her. Stalin deemed her statements irresponsible, emphasizing that only officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or those directly involved in the investigation could make such claims.

Karandlaje, in response, accused Stalin of playing politics and attempting to please certain factions. However, she eventually retracted her statements, asserting that there was no malicious intent behind her initial comments. She clarified that she intended to shed light on the issue rather than incite conflict.

What did MP Shobha Karandlaje say?

"The bomber behind the Rameswaram cafe blast was trained right under your (Stalin's) nose in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri forest," Karandlaje had previously stated.

Furthermore, she remarked on the state of Tamil Nadu, alleging that the politics of appeasement had emboldened radical elements to target Hindus and BJP workers. She claimed that terrorist organizations like ISIS were carrying out repeated bomb blasts while authorities turned a blind eye. Karandlaje's comments sparked a heated exchange between political figures from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, highlighting the sensitive nature of regional politics and security concerns.





