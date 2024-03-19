King Receives Brazil FM, Warns Of Impact Of Ongoing Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday, during a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, warned of the impact of the ongoing war on Gaza, which will have catastrophic repercussions on the entire region.

His Majesty reiterated the call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip through all possible means, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King commended Brazil's position in rejecting the war on Gaza, and its efforts in maintaining support for UNRWA and urging the international community to do so, as well as its support for the two-state solution.

His Majesty said there can be no peace nor stability in the region without a just solution to the Palestinian issue, the statement said.

The meeting also covered the deep-rooted bilateral ties between Jordan and Brazil, and means of bolstering cooperation in various fields, especially in economic sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Brazil's Ambassador to Jordan Márcio Fagundes do Nascimento attended the meeting.