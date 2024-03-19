Canada To Allocate $30M For Czech-Led Ammunition Initiative For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will allocate 40 million Canadian dollars (about 30 million US dollars) to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine from third countries.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced by Canada's Minister of National Defence Bill Blair in Ottawa following a regular meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group,

“During our discussions, Ukrainian officials have been clear that they need more artillery ammunition, rapidly. As we advance work to increase the domestic production of 155 mm with our Canadian industry partners, we are also committed to meeting Ukraine's urgent needs as quickly as possible. By supporting Czechia's initiative to donate large volumes of artillery munitions to Ukraine, Canada is stepping up to meet one of Ukraine's most pressing defensive requirements. Now and for the long term, Canada stands with Ukraine,” said Blair.

According to him, this will enable the delivery of several thousand rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

In addition, Minister Blair announced that Canada will be donating a package of night vision devices to assist the Ukrainian Armed Forces with nighttime operations. This donation, worth approximately $7.5 million, will be sourced from Canadian company Twenty20 Insight Inc.



As Ukrinform reported, earlier this month Canada's Minister of National Defence Bill Blair announced the allocation of funds to urgently increase the production of 155 mm artillery shells in the country, which Ukraine desperately needs.