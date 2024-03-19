Two Children Murdered By Neighbour In UP's Budaun, Accused Shot Dead In Encounter (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 20 (IANS) In a gruesome incident, two minor brothers were brutally murdered by their neighbour at their home in UP's Budaun on Tuesday, sparking tension and violence in the city.

The accused was shot dead by the police as he tried to flee the crime spot, a senior police officer said.

Rakesh Singh, IG, Bareilly Range, said: "When the police reached the spot, the accused tried to flee. The accused also fired at the police, and in response, the police shot and killed the accused on the spot."

The shocking double murder took place in the Baba Colony under the Mandi Samiti police station, when the accused barged into the house of Vinod Kumar and murdered the two siblings while injuring a third.

Budaun DM Manoj Kumar said the police received information about the crime and the subsequent protest by the local residents. Calling on all to maintain peace, he said the exact reason for the murder is not known yet.

Top officials have rushed to the spot while heavy police contingents have been deployed across the city.