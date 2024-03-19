Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Unique Activities To Celebrate Emirati Children's Da

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 March 2024: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a series of activities, with the participation of a group of Emirati children authors, to celebrate Emirati Children's Day 2024, under the slogan 'The Right to Protection'. The celebration aimed to raise awareness about children's rights, and to support their growth in a healthy, safe, and supportive environment that fosters the advancement of the UAE.

The first of these activities was a discussion session by the children's librarian, Shatha Nasser, who highlighted print stories and the role of parents in encouraging their children's passion for reading, learning, and writing. The session also featured reading the stories of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in children's literature.

The creative child, Al-Dana Al-Hamoudi, discussed key elements of her story, Who Tickled the Camel, which she wrote about her love for the Emirati desert environment and its animals. Furthermore, another creative author, Hafsa Sorour, spoke about her story and the significance of her friendship with the dodo bird in Mauritius. On the other hand, the creative child, Aisha Al-Khayyal, shed light on major aspects of her story The Eraser of Lies, and how she erases her mistakes so that her conscience remains like a bright white page.

The session also featured the story, The Village of Al-Taybeen, by Hedaya Al-Dhaheri, which featured the status of the parents, while Issa Al-Mazmi spoke about the adventure of a family living in a strange cave in his story The Kanakna Family. Meanwhile, Mira Al Balushi also discussed her story The Lion and his relationship with other animals, and Hessa Musabah Al Ketbi narrated stories about the union of the United Arab Emirates in My Grandmother's Stories.

At the end of the session, the children gifted the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library with 50 short stories, which were later also signed by these child authors. The children were also celebrated by Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the Libraries Department, and the parents in attendance were presented with a collection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's publications.

