Recode Studios Introducing New Color Protecting Shampoo For Oily Hair

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ludhiana, Punjab: Recode Studios, a leading innovator in cosmetics, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Color Protecting Shampoo specifically formulated for oily hair.



This unique grapeseed oil shampoo promises to keep colored hair vibrant and shiny while addressing the concerns of those with oily scalps. Infused with the power of grape seed extract and kiwi fruit essential oil, the formula gently cleanses without stripping away natural oils.



Key Ingredients:

Grape Seed Extract: Renowned for its conditioning properties, Grape Seed Extract adds moisture and shine to your locks, while soothing dry scalp conditions such as dandruff.



Kiwi Fruit Extract: Packed with Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), Kiwi Fruit Extract nourishes and revitalizes damaged hair, leaving it soft, manageable, and free from frizz.



Benefits of Recode Color Protecting Shampoo for Oily Hair:



Retains Hair Color: Our advanced formula locks in color, preventing premature fading and ensuring long-lasting vibrancy.



Gentle and Paraben-Free: Free from harsh chemicals, Recode Color Protecting Shampoo revitalizes hair without stripping it of its natural oils.



Softens and Revitalizes: Experience hair that feels silky smooth and revitalized, with a luxurious finish that combats dryness and frizz.



Here this the product:



We understand the struggle of maintaining vibrant color while managing oily hair, says Dheeraj Bansal at Recode Studios. Our new Color Protecting Nutritive Shampoo offers the perfect solution, leaving hair feeling fresh, healthy, and radiant.



Recode Studios is committed to providing high-quality, effective beauty solutions that cater to a variety of hair types and needs. The Color Protecting Shampoo for Oily Hair is a welcome addition to their growing product line.

About Recode Studios



Recode Studios is a leading professional cosmetic company offering a wide range of innovative and high-quality makeup and hair care products. With over 10 years of experience, they are dedicated to empowering individuals to express their unique beauty.



For more information and to purchase Recode Color Protecting Shampoo, visit



Experience the difference with Recode Studios — your trusted beauty destination for over a decade.



Contact Information:



Name: Dheeraj Bansal

Email ID: ...

Phone: 9872728815



