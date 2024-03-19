Divya Agarwal On Life After Marriage: 'We Talk About Everything, Anything'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) During her first public appearance after her high-profile marriage to restaurateur and 'ginfluencer' Apurva Padgaonkar, 'BIgg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal opened up about her newly married life.

Divya and Apurva had a traditional Marathi wedding last month.

Expressing her joy at being married to her long-time boyfriend, Divya said, "I am just clocking my first month of being married, and it has been great. I am enjoying my married life. It either feels fresh or feels like we have been married for years now!"

Talking about how Apurva and she love each other's company, Divya said, "We talk about everything and anything. Come to think of it, we talk too much, I mean at times, I want to take a break from friends, family and co-workers, but Apurva and I are two people who don't need a break from one another."

Explaining what binds them together, she added: "We both are different, but one thing that is common to both of us is that we love people.”

Divya's journey in the entertainment industry has been remarkable. She was the 'MTV Splitsvilla 10' runner-up and winner of 'Ace of Space 1'. She made her acting debut with the horror web series 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2' and portrayed the character Grissy in the action-drama web series 'Cartel'.