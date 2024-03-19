Bitcoin Market Awaits Major Fed Announcement

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Well-known Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu, renowned for his insights into the cryptocurrency sphere shared via X and Twitter, has alerted the community to the FOMC meeting later this week.

As Wu tweeted, the FOMC meeting, slated for Wednesday, Mar. 20, will feature U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's announcement regarding the Fed's interest rate decision.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely make a significant announcement at this event that will likely affect the price of BTC. However, evidence from the CME platform shows a high probability (99%) that the Fed will keep interest rates where they are.

When the Fed decides on interest rates, they significantly affect all financial markets, even crypto assets. As people get more excited about the first-rate release of the year, concerns about how Bitcoin's price will move in the future are growing within the cryptocurrency community.

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates over the past few years to prevent inflation from rising. One thing that Jerome Powell said last year was that interest rates might be lowered.

Bitcoin's Price Surge Anticipates Halving

As the news date gets closer, Bitcoin's price has increased because people are looking forward to it. This is because the Bitcoin halving event is coming, ETFs are buying a lot of BTC daily, and the Fed might cut interest rates this year.

When the Fed raised rates in the past, the prices of risky investments like BTC went down. On the other hand, when rates were lowered, more money came into Bitcoin, increasing prices.

Last week witnessed Bitcoin scaling another monthly all-time high, reaching $72,226. However, following this peak, BTC experienced a sudden reversal, with a 12% correction pushing it down to $64,908 by Sunday.

BTC has staged a 5% recovery, followed by a 0.52% decline. The current trading price of BTC stands at $67,000 at the time of writing.