Government Submits To Parliament Draft Law To Increase Number Of Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has registered a draft law in the Verkhovna Rada to increase the total number of service members of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform,

This refers to the draft law "On Amendments to Clause 1 of Section IX 'Final Provisions' of the Law of Ukraine 'On the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine", registration number 11091.

According to Melnychuk, the draft law provides for increasing the total number of State Border Guard personnel by 15,000 "given the urgent need to form and develop combat reserves of the State Border Guard as part of the defense forces and to ensure the readiness of the State Border Guard in the post-war period to take control of the state border within its internationally recognized borders and to respond adequately with the available forces and means of the State Border Guard to current and potential threats to national security at the state border".

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has prepared a draft law for parliamentary consideration, according to which the total number of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine within a year after the end of martial law in Ukraine should be 75,000, including 67,000 military personnel.