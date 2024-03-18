Kuwait Calls On UNESCO To Play Role To End Gaza Disaster

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, March 18 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Monday called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to play its role and responsibilities towards the Gaza Strip disaster.

This came in tKuwait's speech during the 219th session of the Executive Council of the UNESCO, delivered by Kuwait's permanent representative to the organization, Ambassador Dr. Adam Al-Mulla, after the organization's members observed a minute of silence to mourn the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Al-Mulla said, "Kuwait looks forward to the organization fulfilling its role and full responsibilities, as dictated by its founding mission towards the Gaza Strip disaster, and to accelerate the implementation of Resolution 42 C/54, which was adopted by the General Conference of UNESCO at its last session."

He stressed that the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip have now reached an "unprecedented" stage of destruction, displacement, starvation and loss of the necessities of life for tens of thousands of children, women and the elderly.

Al-Mulla stressed that there is something that can be done "now" before stopping the fighting, repairing the infrastructure, and finding safe corridors to implement the plans on the ground, calling for the formation of a group of partners or an alliance - as happened in similar cases - to develop plans and mobilize support in order to work to lift part of the current suffering in Gaza.

On the other hand, Kuwait welcomed the draft resolution submitted by Qatar on (protecting education from attacks) in view of its importance and the urgent need for such resolutions and their implementation on the ground.

Regarding the implementation of the program adopted by the General Conference and the evaluation of the results of UNESCO's work during the years 2022-2023, Al-Mulla praised the new approach in its preparation and its inclusion of clear indicators, stressing that the organization is moving in the right direction to develop mechanisms for presentation and evaluation and follow up on the progress made in implementing the program. (end)

