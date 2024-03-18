Crown Prince Performs Umra

Mecca, March 18 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II performed Umra, the lesser Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, on Monday.According to a royal court statement, their Royal Highnesses Prince Omar bin Feisal and Prince Nayef bin Asem and His Highness Prince Rakan bin Mired also performed Umra.Crown Prince Al Hussein also performed asr, maghreb, isha, and taraweeh prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.Several Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army personnel, young entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, and media professionals performed Umra with the Crown Prince, who also joined them for iftar.

