Tashkeela Exhibition Kicks Off Picturing Saudi Designers In Fashion

Riyadh –

“Tashkeela” exhibition kicked off at the ROSHN Front, by The Fashion Commission offering a platform for local talent and brands to unveil their latest collections.

The exhibition, which runs until March 19, features a wide variety of creations, including jewellery, perfumes, accessories, purses, shoes, and high-end to ready-to-wear clothing.

It is anticipated that this expansive exhibition would appeal to a broad range of tastes and draw in local fashion experts, trend-spotting influencers, and investors hoping to boost the rapidly growing Saudi fashion industry.

Consumers who are keen to support small businesses and learn about the newest trends will also be engrossed in a vibrant fashion experience.

The event showcases the creations of more than 160 Saudi designers, some of whom are part of the commission's“100 Saudi Brands” initiative, which provides support and education all year long to enable Saudi fashion designers and help them become well-known brands.

The first iteration of“Tashkeela” drew an incredible 22,000 visitors in just four days, and the second edition includes designers from Saudi Arabia as well as other Arab and international nations.

