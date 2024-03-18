Learnowx Launches Python Crash Course With Big Discount

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) LearNowX, a leading online learning platform renowned for its high-quality courses, is thrilled to launch its latest offering: the Comprehensive 1-Month Python Crash Course at just ?3,999. This course is designed to provide individuals with a deep understanding of Python programming language, catering to beginners and those looking to enhance their coding skills.



Python has rapidly become one of the most popular programming languages globally, valued for its versatility, simplicity, and wide range of applications. With the increasing demand for Python skills across various industries, such as software development, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning,



LearNowX recognizes the importance of providing a structured and effective learning platform for individuals looking to enhance their proficiency in Python programming.



The Comprehensive Python Crash Course is curated by industry experts with years of experience in Python development and education. It covers essential concepts such as variables, data types, control flow, functions, and object-oriented programming, ensuring that learners build a solid foundation from the ground up. Moreover, the course includes hands-on projects and exercises to reinforce learning and practical application.



"We are excited to introduce our Python Crash Course, which aims to empower learners with practical skills and knowledge essential for success in today's tech-driven world. Whether you're a complete novice or an experienced programmer seeking to expand your skill set, our course offers a comprehensive curriculum tailored to meet the needs of learners at all levels,ï¿1⁄2 said Ajay Dubedi, CEO & Founder at LearNowX.



Key Features Of LearNowX Python Crash Course:



Interactive Learning Modules: Engage with hands-on exercises, quizzes, and projects to reinforce learning and apply concepts in practical scenarios.



Expert Guidance: Benefit from expert guidance and mentorship from seasoned Python developers with industry experience.



Career Opportunities: Unlock doors to lucrative career paths in software development, data science, and more.



Flexible Schedule: Access course materials at your convenience and progress at your own pace, ensuring a seamless learning experience.



Certificate of Completion: Receive a prestigious certificate upon completing the course, validating your newfound expertise in Python programming.



"This Python Crash Course represents a major milestone for LearNowX as we continue our mission to democratize access to quality education," says Vineet Verma, Tech Training Head Of LearNowX. "We are thrilled to unveil this transformative learning experience, empowering individuals worldwide to unlock their coding potential and embark on rewarding technological career paths."



LearNowX is committed to providing its users an enriching and immersive learning experience. The Python short-term course is the latest addition to its extensive catalog of courses designed to equip learners with in-demand skills for today's job market.



To enroll in the LearNowX Python Crash Course, visit , and to explore other offerings from LearNowX.



Company :-LearNowx

User :- LearNowx

Email :...

Phone :-09254031579

Mobile:- 09254031579

Url :-