TRC Achieves Over 27,664 Customs Declarations In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) - The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) completed 27,664 customs declarations in its external offices during 2023.According to the recently released telecommunications and postal sector indicators by the commission, the completed customs declarations were distributed across various locations: 20,898 transactions processed at airport customs, 5,004 transactions via Aqaba customs, and 1,762 transactions managed through Amman customs.Furthermore, the indicators revealed that the TRC issued 3,590 quality approvals during the same period, with a total of 2,790 transactions involving diverse device imports.Notably, the commission empowered its staff with the necessary authorizations to electronically process customs declarations remotely, leveraging the integration of border crossings and customs centers into the computerized customs clearance system.