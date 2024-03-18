Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Firing Iftar cannon at Naif Palace is one of the beloved and distinctive characteristics of the holy month of Ramadan

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.