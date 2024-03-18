Al Janoubiya Secure Second Straight Victory At Al Thumama Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Janoubiya registered second straight win at the Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship, edging Al Sadd 2-1 at Al Furjan Stadium on Saturday night.

In other match of the night, Yarmouk earned their first win of the tournament, beating Al Fuhood 2-0. The competition is restricted for players aged between 10 to 14 years.

Tournament Director Youssef bin Ali Abdel Nour expressed his satisfaction over the level of teams in the tournament, hoping that the event will help in scouting out young talent for Qatar football.

“Our main aim in this tournament is to discover the young talent. I expect the excitement to continue during the tournament, especially since every team is looking for victory," he said.