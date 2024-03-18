Mahadev Betting App Case: ED To Summon Bollywood Celebrities Involved In Promoting Fairplay App

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The latest reports suggest that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will summon Bollywood celebrities suspected of marketing the FairPlay application, a Mahadev Online Book subsidiary app. The ED recorded the statements of Viacom18 personnel. They filed the PMLA complaint in January, citing a First Information Report (FIR) from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. A broadcast corporation filed the FIR after losing an estimated Rs 100 crore in income.

According to the report, officials are currently reviewing contracts with Bollywood celebrities for FairPlay promotions, as well as "endorsement, payment modes, transactions, hawala, and company-related details" involving significant alleged payments to actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannah Bhatia, and rapper-musician Badshah to promote Mahadev's betting app subsidiary.



The ED intends to call the actors engaged in the case soon to record their testimony as prosecution witnesses. During their investigation, the ED discovered that the promoters associated with the betting app utilised various cash from several shell firms to bribe celebrities to endorse their application. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has recorded statements from Badshah, Dutt's handlers, and Fernandez. The comments were shared with the ED once they began their inquiry.



During the inquiry, it was discovered that the 64-year-old actor received Rs 25 lakhs from the account of Play Venture, a Singapore-based gaming firm, in exchange for promoting FairPlay on his Instagram and other social media accounts. Dutt's manager, Gaurav Dubey, told the Cyber Cell that producer Bunty Walia approached the Khalnayak star about the FairPlay advertising contract. Walia, too, filed his testimony with the Cyber Cell, which was later shared with the ED when the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered.

On the other hand, Fernandez has also received a significant sum from Dubai-based Trim General LLC for endorsing the application. While the company's primary operation is the import-export of various things, the agency believes it may be covered by money laundering activities tied to Mahadev's betting empire through its subsidiary app FairPlay. Badshah acquired funds from the Australian business Lyukos Group FZF. He discussed the contract and transaction information in his statement to the Cyber Cell. During the inquiry, ED officials revealed that the firm is domiciled in Dubai and is suspected of being a shell corporation.

For those who are unfamiliar, FairPlay rose to prominence due to sponsorships from several Bollywood superstars. According to reports, around 40 celebrities are under investigation for marketing the application during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023.