Oscar Winner M.M. Keeravani To Do Music For Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great', has roped in the Oscar and Grammy-winning music director M.M. Keeravani for the film.

On Monday, the senior actor took to his Instagram and shared a video from the music session inside a studio, where the composer can be seen doodling on his MIDI keyboard in front of a digital audio workstation.

M.M. Keeravani can be seen playing some chords and humming the tune.

Anupam applauds the composer at the end of the tune.

The actor wrote in the caption:“ALL DREAMS COME TRUE - Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat.”

Anupam further mentioned,“I have been a fan of #Keeravani sir since I heard the song #TumMileDilKhile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! Jai Ho.”

Talking about the film, M.M. Keeravani shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Tanvi The Great'. Collaborating with Anupam Kher is like being yourself all the time. Work was never this much fun before.”

M.M Keeravani is a recipient of Oscar Award and Golden Globe award for 'Naatu Naatu' song from 'RRR', which became a global phenomenon.

'Tanvi The Great' is produced by Anupam Kher Studio.