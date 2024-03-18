Israeli Airstrikes Claim 9 Lives In Gaza's Nuseirat Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 18 (Petra) - The relentless airstrikes launched by Israeli forces early Monday claimed the lives of nine Palestinians and left several others injured. The targeted strike hit a residential home in Nuseirat Camp, situated in the heart of the Gaza Strip.According to medical sources on the ground, the violence escalated as Israeli forces opened fire inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, a critical healthcare facility in Gaza City. This unwarranted aggression resulted in additional casualties, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis gripping the Strip.Medical authorities have expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to address the growing number of casualties. The indiscriminate attacks have not only claimed innocent lives but have also caused extensive damage to vital infrastructure, including medical facilities and residential buildings.The death toll in Gaza now stands at 31,645, with the majority being children and women.