Five Casualties In Mykolaiv Following Russian Strike, Authorities Remain On Alert


3/17/2024 10:08:43 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least five civilians were injured as a result of Russia's latest missile attack targeting the city in southern Ukraine.

That's according to the chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, who reported the news via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"We have five people who suffered injuries,” Kim reported.

He also suggested that the enemy employed two launchers for the attack so more strikes could follow after the systems are reloaded.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych noted that in many households, windows were shattered and roofs - damaged. A number of vehicles also sustained damage.

As reported earlier, Mykolaiv residents heard two powerful explosions in town.

