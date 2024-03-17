'Kung Fu Panda 4' Opens With a Skadoosh at the Global Box Office

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) Jack Black’s Dragon Warrior has made a legendary return to the silver screen in “Kung Fu Panda 4.” The DreamWorks animated feature, directed by Mike Mitchell, offers a satisfying watch with neat animation and nostalgic value. Despite mixed initial reviews, it has charmed audiences worldwide.



In its opening weekend, Kung Fu Panda 4 quickly dethroned Timothee Chalamet-led Dune: Part Two from the top spot at the domestic box office. Notably, it also marks the biggest opening weekend for the franchise since the original Kung Fu Panda in 2008. The film garnered an impressive $58.3 million domestically and is eyeing a whopping $80 million at the global box office.



The story follows our beloved Po (voiced by Jack Black), who sets out on a quest to find his successor—a new Dragon Warrior. Po, tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, needs to go on one final adventure. Rumors spread that Tai Lung is back, but Po soon discovers that under the guise of his nemesis, there’s a formidable new villain—the Chameleon. This powerful sorceress can shape-shift into any animal she wants, adding an exciting twist to the tale.



While the brilliance of Dune 2 mesmerized audiences worldwide, Kung Fu Panda 4 provides much-needed relief to the underserved family audience. Families who haven’t seen an animation film since Migration will appreciate this delightful installment. With its neat animation style, thrilling adventure, and nostalgic value, the movie proves to be a satisfying watch for all ages.



Despite initial mixed reviews, Kung Fu Panda 4 has exceeded all expectations. It garnered a 69% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received an A-Cinemascore from opening-day audiences. The movie, written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, and Darren Lemke, has now charmed its way into audiences’ hearts.



The ensemble voice cast includes Awkwafina as Zhen, Viola Davis as the new big bad—the Chameleon, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, and James Hong as Mr. Ping. Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, Ke Huy Quan, Lori Tan Chinn, and Ronny Chieng round off the talented lineup. Even YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson makes a cameo as Panda Pig, one of the candidates to become the next Dragon Warrior.



Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently playing in theaters. Don’t miss this action-packed, heartwarming adventure that brings Po’s world to life once again!



About Author: Alizee Ali Khan is an American-born Pakistani scriptwriter, journalist, and artist who graduated from Beaconhouse National University, Lahore (BNU).



