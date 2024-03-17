Volcanic eruption forces evacuation of Iceland's Blue Lagoon

(MENAFN) According to Iceland's public broadcaster, an evacuation was ordered on Saturday for Iceland's well-known Blue Lagoon and the neighboring town of Grindavik due to a volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes Peninsula.



According to the Icelandic Met Office, lava was observed flowing rapidly towards the northern part of the town Grindavík, reminiscent of the eruption that occurred on February 8. Additionally, the broadcaster later reported that lava was also advancing towards the Grindavíkurvegur road, which serves as the main route leading to Grindavik.



“The fissure is about three kilometers long [about 1.9 miles], and runs from Stóra-Skógfell towards Hagafell,” it stated.



The broadcaster added that Iceland's primary international airport, Keflavik Airport, along with other regional airports, are still fully operational despite the volcanic eruption. However, it noted that volcanic gas is anticipated to be detectable in the town near the airport on Sunday.



Geophysicist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson, speaking to the broadcaster after conducting a helicopter flight over the site, described the current eruption as the most potent in the recent series of seismic events.



Guðmundsson highlighted that the fissure, currently exhibiting high activity, extends from the northern side of Hagafell to Stóra-Skógfell. He estimated its width to be approximately 3.5 kilometers.



“Based on the speed of the lava flow,” Guðmundsson projected that “it will not be long before it flows over Grindavíkurvegur road.”



Geophysicist Páll Einarsson conveyed to the broadcaster that the seismic activity in Grindavík unmistakably mirrors the consistent pattern observed since October, characterized by recurrent magma movements that intermittently breach the surface. Einarsson further elaborated that the earlier eruptions “were strong, lasted a short time, but were powerful while they lasted.”

