Kuwait PM Sends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Princess Fahda


3/17/2024 5:06:27 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable extending his sincere condolences to the Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the passing of Saudi Arabian Princess Al-Fahda bint Abdullah Al-Saud, praying for her soul to rest in peace. (pickup previous) nwf

