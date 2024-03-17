QC Holds Training On Anti-Money Laundering

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held the sixth edition of the training programme“Anti-Money Laundering

and Combating Terrorism Financing,” which saw the participation of 38 representatives from various bodies and ministries at the Chamber's venue.

The two-day training, held in cooperation with Al Rowad Training Centre, focused on various topics, including money laundering crimes, terrorism finance, and the procedures to combat them.

During the event, participants were briefed on the latest concepts related to money laundering and combating terrorism financing in the context of Law No. (20) Of 2019 on the Promulgation of Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Law and its implementing regulations.

The program also covered the national efforts made to combat these crimes, along with the latest developments globally, regionally, and locally. It discussed combating these crimes in accordance with the law and the instructions issued by the Qatar Central Bank.

It featured interactive lectures, presentations, individual and group discussions, workshops, case studies, and training videos, along with several illustrative examples.

It also delved into the stages of money laundering and terrorist financing offenses, the risk-based approach, the concept, procedures, and various levels of due diligence, types, and levels of targeted financial sanctions, client verification on national and international lists, and identification of the ultimate beneficial owner. Additionally, it covered protocols for identifying suspicious transactions and procedures for internal and external reporting.