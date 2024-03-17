QIB Launches 'Transfer Salary & Finance Campaign'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has announced the launch of its Cash Bonus campaign. Customers are encouraged to transfer their salaries and finances to the bank to receive a cash bonus of up to QR100,000.

Starting from the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and extending over a two-month period until 11 May 2024, this campaign unfolds as a unique and compelling opportunity for customers who have commitments with other banks to transfer them to QIB and receive a guaranteed cash bonus that can reach up to QR100,000.

This new offer presents a good opportunity to streamline customers' commitments by combining multiple outstanding finances into a single finance and reduce the value of monthly payments.

Beyond the financial incentives, customers can enjoy a suite of additional benefits designed to enhance their banking experience, including the added advantage of receiving a complimentary Credit Card, free for the first year. Furthermore, they will be entitled to a complimentary subscription to MyBook, which offers an array of exclusive deals and discounts across various establishments. Customers can enjoy a grace period from instalments, while the minimum finance period being at least 4 years.

During the last years, QIB has worked relentlessly to become a 24/7 service institution, offering customers the possibility to perform their daily banking needs through its award-winning Mobile App and Internet Banking platforms in any location, at any time of the day.

QIB's digital offering enables customers who wish to transfer their salaries and finances to the bank to open a new account through the QIB Mobile App.

The App also provides innovative features to simplify the banking experience by allowing customers to get instant finance, top up their finances, receive instant credit cards, and request finance postponements among 250 meaningful features and services.

Beyond digital banking, QIB offers its products and services through a modern branch network spread throughout Qatar, with key branches featuring distinctive centers with specialised relationship managers, focused on servicing specific customer segments: Private Banking Centers, Affluent Banking Centers, as well as Ladies only Banking Centers.

QIB's strategy is built on its position as a leading Islamic Bank with deeply rooted customer relationships and strong engagement with the local community.

The strategy is closely tied with Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the Bank's commitment to support the diversification of the economy, the development of a diverse and sustainable private sector and the improvement of the financial well-being of all its customers.

Commenting on the campaign, D Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, stated:“We are pleased to unveil our Cash Bonus campaign, representing a significant stride in our mission to elevate the financial journey of our customers. This initiative offers the potential to attain substantial cash bonuses and exclusive benefits, while also reflecting our dedication to

transforming our customers' financial liabilities into rewarding opportunities. We are inviting our existing customers to strengthen our relationship and get even more benefits as well as new customers to open their first account and experience QIB's outstanding services and commitment to each one of them.”

Available on App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN.

The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely.