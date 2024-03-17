Defi’S Best Kept Secret: Highest Staking Rewards Of 2024 Paid Out By MBLK

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 17th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , ZOGI Labs, a pioneering force in decentralized finance (DeFi), has achieved unprecedented success in its staking protocol, offering users an extraordinary 70,000% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) over the past 90 days. With over 13,000 LP tokens staked, the total value locked has surged to an impressive $1.2 million.







In an industry often plagued by skepticism surrounding sustainability, ZOGI Labs has shattered expectations by introducing a revolutionary model of value creation and generation. While past DeFi projects boasting similar APYs have faltered, ZOGI Labs stands as a beacon of innovation and resilience, rewriting the narrative of token economics.







Traditionally, high-yield APYs have been synonymous with short-lived schemes, benefiting early adopters at the expense of long-term viability. However, ZOGI Labs' MBLK token defies convention, backed by the robust in-game economy of World of Bezogia. This ambitious project merges gaming and blockchain technology, fostering a vibrant ecosystem where users contribute to and reap rewards from their creativity.

Bezogia transcends the boundaries of traditional gaming, offering a dynamic platform akin to the likes of Roblox in the Web3 space. Here, every in-game asset holds tangible value, from NFTs to meticulously crafted maps. As users immerse themselves in the world of Bezogia, their creativity fuels the ecosystem, driving value creation that enriches the entire community.

Central to the Bezogia experience is the MBLK token, which serves as the lifeblood of the ecosystem. Through innovative staking pools, users can capitalize on the platform's exponential growth, with 30-day stakers enjoying an impressive 50,000% APY, while those committed to 90 days are rewarded with over 70,000% APY.













“We're witnessing the dawn of a new era in decentralized gaming,” said Nick Vadera, Founder and CEO of ZOGI Labs.“Bezogia represents a paradigm shift, where digital assets hold real-world value and users are empowered to shape their own destinies. With our high-bearing APY tokens, we're not just redefining DeFi; we're revolutionizing the way we play, create, and interact in virtual worlds.”

As the world eagerly embraces the vision of a metaverse where gaming economies seamlessly intertwine with real-world counterparts, ZOGI Labs stands at the forefront, driving innovation and empowering users to unlock the full potential of decentralized finance.

Price Prognosis:



Since its impressive debut on November 23, 2023, the MBLK token has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of market turbulence, experiencing a nearly 5x surge before encountering the broader cooling effect prevalent in the crypto industry. Despite temporary setbacks, MBLK is once again gaining momentum, breaking free from the downward wedge as excitement mounts for the imminent game release.

Currently, MBLK finds itself at a pivotal juncture, encountering resistance at 0.06021. A breakthrough beyond this critical point could catapult the token to near all-time highs, with the next target set ambitiously at 0.1369, representing a potential 2.7x increase from the current resistance zone.

















The road ahead brims with anticipation and excitement as MBLK stands on the cusp of price discovery beyond the resistance barrier. The forthcoming game launch, on March 25th 2024, serves as a powerful catalyst, evoking memories of past instances where post-launch momentum propelled tokens to unprecedented heights.

As MBLK commands the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike, the anticipation for high multiple returns intensifies. With the token's trajectory poised for exponential growth, the possibilities seem limitless in the days to come.

