Government Approves Creation Of Two More Industrial Parks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to create industrial parks in the Rivne and Lviv regions.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on March 16, according to Ukrinform.

"We understand the need to further strengthen our economic self-sufficiency. That is why the government's agenda constantly includes new and updated programs to support business, which is the foundation of a strong economy. Today, we are deciding to launch two more new industrial parks," Shmyhal said.

According to Shmyhal, the first is an industrial park specializing in industrial processing located in the Rivne region. It is expected to create 1,400 jobs and attract investments of more than UAH 1 billion.

The second industrial park will be built in the Lviv region. It will also specialize in manufacturing, with a focus on furniture production. The park is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs and attract more than UAH 2 billion in investments.

"Over the past six months, we have made good progress in creating new industrial parks. This year we have envisaged UAH 1 billion in the budget for their development," the Prime Minister stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Smart Tech Industry industrial park in the Poltava region was included in the Register of Industrial Parks.