Kuleba Speaks With Blinken, Emphasizes Need Of Continued US Support For Ukraine

Kuleba said this in a post on social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian minister thanked the United States for the recent military aid package, which will help Ukrainians resist Russian aggression.

“I emphasized the need and urgency of continued U.S. and international support for Ukraine, including air defense and artillery ammunition. We cannot allow Russia to use delays in aid to advance, putting all of Europe and the democratic world at risk of an even larger war,” stressed Kuleba.

According to him, they also discussed ways forward to approve the critically needed supplemental.“Ukraine has demonstrated repeatedly in recent years that with sufficient support, we can defeat Russia on the battlefield. Failure to continue supporting Ukraine would severely undermine the U.S. leadership all across the world and jeopardize American national security,” stressed Kuleba.

In addition, they also exchanged views on the anticipated outcomes of the NATO Washington summit later this year, the Ukrainian foreign minister noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 12, the United States announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, which will include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm artillery rounds, including high-explosive and cluster munitions, as well as 105mm shells.

The package also includes 84 anti-tank systems, small arms munitions, explosive munitions for eliminating obstacles, as well as spare parts for military hardware and other auxiliary equipment.

Photo credit: MFA