From 'Don't Cross Red Line' Warning To 4Ms, Key Points Made By EC While Announcing LS Elections 2024 Schedule

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the assembly elections to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir. During his presentation, the CEC gave a detailed account of its preparations for the elections:

* Parties are urged to refrain from personal attacks and the use of foul language, with defined no-go areas in speeches to maintain civility and avoid crossing lines in rivalry.

* Over 2100 General, Police, and Expenditure Observers are being deployed for elections, serving as the eyes and ears of the Commission. They oversee the conduct of inducement and intimidation-free elections, ensuring a level playing field for all parties.

* Tackling misinformation in today's digital age is complex. Measures have been implemented to ensure misinformation is addressed swiftly, with proactive efforts in debunking fake news. Originators of fake news will be dealt with severely according to existing laws, as emphasized by CEC Kumar.

* "Verify Before You Amplify" is the mantra to combat fake news. Relying on authoritative sources ensures accurate information prevails. Vigilance is encouraged to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

* Ensuring voters' trust is paramount, and violence in elections is unacceptable. Impersonators will be swiftly punished. Transparency in permissions to parties/candidates is ensured through the SUVIDHA portal.

* Strict directions have been given to District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure a level playing field. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed adequately and assisted by Integrated Control Rooms in each district. Check posts and drones will be used to ensure vigilance.

* Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlights four daunting challenges in conducting free and fair elections, known as the 4Ms: muscle, money, misinformation, and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is committed and has implemented measures to address these disruptive challenges.

* The ECI offers 27 apps and portals for all stakeholders. The cVigil app empowers citizens to report MCC violations with assured action within 100 meters. The KYC app facilitates informed voting, and a revamped results portal enhances the experience on results day.

* To ensure inclusive and participative elections, a home voting facility is available to voters aged over 85 and disabled people with a 40% benchmark disability. Volunteers, wheelchairs, and transport facilities are also provided at polling stations.

* Nationwide, 10.5 lakh polling booths offer a seamless voting experience for voters, equipped with assured minimum facilities. From ramps for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to assistance for pregnant women, the aim is inclusive participation, ensuring that every voice matters.

* With four enrollment dates, there are over 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.74 crore young voters in the 20-29 age group. Over 85 lakh first-time women voters will participate in this year's election. Additionally, there are over 82 lakh people with disabilities, 2.2 lakh people aged over 100, and 48,000 third-gender voters.