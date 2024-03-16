Kuwait DM Promotes Officers To Maj. Gen. Rank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah conferred Saturday the rank of Maj. Gen. upon several army officers under the direction of His Highness the Amir, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The investiture began with the reading of a relevant Amiri decree, followed by Sheikh Fahad bestowing new military ranks upon the officers, conveying the greetings and congratulations of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Defense Ministry said in a press statement.

The statement conveyed Sheikh Fahad's congratulations, expressed in his speech to the military commanders, for earning the cherished Amiri trust, recognizing their sincere and diligent efforts in various assigned roles.

Following the ceremony, Sheikh Fahad urged the promoted officers to consistently earn and uphold the trust of the political leadership, keeping in mind the fear of Allah Almighty, prioritize the country's interests, and fulfill their responsibilities with seriousness and determination.

He urged them to work diligently to enhance Kuwait Army's capabilities, raise efficiency through training, support excellence, ensure fairness, hold the negligent accountable, maintain military discipline, and overcome obstacles for the development of various military sectors within the armed forces.

The promoted officers expressed their sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir for the trust placed in them, emphasizing their commitment to Kuwait's security, stability, and territorial integrity, and pledging allegiance and loyalty to their country, leadership, and people.

Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwait Army, Lieutenant General Pilot Bandar Al-Muzain, Undersecretary of the Defense Ministry Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, along with several senior army commanders, attended the ceremony. (end)

nsa









MENAFN16032024000071011013ID1107985220