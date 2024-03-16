Pak Intruder Arrested Along Loc In J & K's Rajouri

Mohd Nadeem, a resident of Samani village of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was intercepted by the alert army troops in Nowshera sector when he was moving into this side from across the border late Friday, the officials said.

They said the troops were on patrolling duty when they noticed an unarmed intruder and subsequently arrested him after a brief chase.

Nadeem was being questioned to know the intention behind his infiltration into this side from across the border, the officials said.

