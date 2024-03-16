               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast Fed And Boe Will Drive EUR/USD And EUR/GBP Price Setups


3/16/2024 4:25:48 AM

EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Forecast – Fed and BoE will Drive EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Setups

EUR/GBP is another pair that looks weak as it trades near the bottom of a multi-month range. The pair are now below all three simple moving averages and eye the 0.8500 area. A close and open below the August 23 low at 0.8493 will open the way for the pair to test a prior swing low at 0.8340, made on August 2nd, 2022. The pair may struggle to rally above 0.8550 in the short-term.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

All charts using TradingView

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1 .

