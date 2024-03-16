Sara Ali Khan: As Public Figures, It’S Our Duty To Promote Our Culture At A Fashion Level

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has talked about her love for Indian wear and said that as a public figure, it's an added responsibility to promote the culture at a fashion level.

Sara walked the runway in a scintillating ensemble for designer Varun Chakkilam on day 4 at LFW x FDCI.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sara spoke about her fancy for Indian wear.

The actress said:“Indian clothes are so incredibly comfortable to wear on a daily basis. Their western version is co-ord sets and the world seems to have really embraced that style too.”

Sara added:“More than anything, as public figures, it is our duty to promote our culture at a fashion and clothing level as well, so that everyone else can get inspired and influenced.”

As a renowned personality, fashion goes hand in glove with the profession. But in real life, Sara is not much of a diva and believes in keeping it simple.

“I believe that comfort is fashion. What makes me feel good is what I will wear. I like to keep things simple and that's why I love wearing simple kurtas,” she said.