Ramadan Iftar, Suhoor Offerings At Dhaka's Star Hotels

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : During the holy month of Ramadan, hotels and restaurants arrange exquisite iftar, suhoor and takeaway offerings for the food lovers of the capital. In recent years, iftar and suhoor outing has become overwhelmingly popular among the crowds of the capital. This trend has made Ramadan one of the most festive months of the year.

Hence, star hotels of Dhaka bring out their best in décor and culinary offerings for iftar, suhoor and takeaway during the month of Ramadan to cater to the fun-loving foodies of the capital, who seek to make unforgettable memories together with family and friends. Let us take a look at what the hotels in Dhaka are offering this Ramadan.



InterContinental Dhaka







InterContinental Dhaka

All throughout Ramadan, the signature venues of InterContinental Dhaka are offering exquisite dining experiences during iftar, dinner and suhur for the food aficionados.

Elements Global Dining is offering Buffet Iftar and Dinner every day and Buffet Suhur on Thursday and Friday. The sumptuous spread at Elements offers refreshing drinks, authentic mezzes, assorted kebabs such as Adana and Chapli, Middle-Eastern Lamb Ouzi, exotic desserts such as Baklava, Basbousa, Kunafa and all the iftar favourites such as Shahi Mutton Haleem, Nehari and Saffron Jalebi along with many other flavourful dishes.

The Buffet Iftar and Dinner is priced at BDT 8500 net per person while Buffet Suhur is priced at BDT 6000 net per person. At Elements, guests can enjoy Buy One Get One offers on selected bank cards and Buy One Get Three offers from selected Dutch Bangla Bank and Community Bank cards.

Aquadeck is offering a poolside Buffet Iftar and Dinner on Thursdays and Fridays where private cabanas can also be reserved for families, friends and group diners. The Buffet Iftar and Dinner at Aquadeck is priced at BDT 7500 net per person and guests can also avail BOGO offers on selected bank cards.

Four types of Iftar Boxes-Amber for one, Crystal for two, Pearl for four and Ruby for six-are available every day for pick-ups and home deliveries.

A signature Family Sharing Ouzi Platter comprising one whole lamb, fragrant ouzi rice and juicy kebabs, which can serve 15+ persons, can also be pre-ordered from InterContinental Dhaka and enjoyed at home with free home delivery.

Iftar favourites such as Shahi Mutton Haleem, Saffron Jalebi, Lamb Shank, Tehari, Baklava, Kunafa and many other mouthwatering dishes are available at Café Social for takeaways.

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka







Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka

To commemorate the holy month of Ramadan, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka is offering a proper celebration. The famous haleem and jilapi of the hotel is available throughout the holy month. Half kg of the jilapi is available at BDT 1750 and one kg at BDT 2950. Half kg of the shahi mutton haleem of the hotel is available at BDT 2,850 and one kg at BDT 4,450. Selected Islami Bank cardholders can enjoy BOGO offer on jilapi and haleem as well as 20 per cent discount on iftar takeaway at the hotel's Lobby Lounge.



Furthermore, buffet iftar at the hotel's signature F&B outlets Cafe Bazar and Oasis is available with BOGO, B1G2 and B1G3 offers on selected bank cards. The buffet iftar and dinner comprising more than 100 items is available everyday at BDT 6,500 per person.

Also, the hotel is offering attractive iftar boxes at Café Bazar. The sonargaon special iftar box consisting a variety of spicy dishes costs between BDT 3,200 to BDT 4,800 per box. Moreover, the sonargaon special family iftar takeaway box costs between BDT 14,000 and BDT 17,000 per box.

Sheraton Dhaka







Sheraton Dhaka

For the holy month of Ramadan, Sheraton Dhaka is offering delectable buffet offerings, featuring an array of authentic local, Mediterranean, Arabic and sub-continental cuisines.

At Sheraton Dhaka's signature outlet The Garden Kitchen, guests can savour local delicacies such as Beef Chap, Shuti Kabab, Turkish Adana Kebab, Orfali Kebab, Chicken Kofta Kebab, Beef Wellington, Lamb Ouzi, Seafood Paella and many more of Sheraton's signature dishes.

The buffet iftar and dinner costs BDT 10,990 at Sheraton Dhaka.

For guests seeking suhoor, The Garden Kitchen opens their doors on Thursdays and Fridays as well as the night before any public holiday during Ramadan, offering a scrumptious buffet suhoor at BDT 6,990.

Furthermore, BOGO offer is available on selected bank cards. Also, DBBL is offering B1G3 during iftar followed by dinner.

Sheraton Dhaka also offers iftar boxes in three categories-Luxury at BDT 10,990, Premium at BDT 8,990 and Classic at BDT 7,990. For those seeking traditional Ramadan specialties for takeaway, shahi haleem and jilapi are available for pickup at Sheraton Dhaka.

The Westin Dhaka

The Westin Dhaka is offering delicious buffet offerings, featuring plenty of authentic dishes from local, Mediterranean, Arabic and sub-continental cuisines.

At Seasonal Tastes of The Westin Dhaka, guests can experience a fusion of Mediterranean and Arabic flavours featuring Adana Kabab, Lamb Ouzi, Mutton Kacchi, Lamb Shank, Grilled Prawn, Whole-grilled Salmon, Fried Hilsha, Mutton Seekh Kabab, Turkish Tulumba and Osmaliya.

The buffet iftar and dinner costs BDT 9,990 at The Westin Dhaka.

For guests seeking suhoor, Seasonal Tastes opens their doors on Thursdays and Fridays as well as the night before any public holiday during Ramadan, offering a delectable buffet suhoor at BDT 5,990.

Furthermore, BOGO offer is available on selected bank cards. Also, DBBL is offering B1G3 during iftar followed by dinner.

The Westin Dhaka is also offering iftar boxes at Daily Treats in three categories-Platinum at BDT 9,990, Gold at BDT 8,550 and Silver at BDT 7,550 per box. For guests seeking traditional Ramadan specialties for takeaway, shahi haleem and jilapi are available for pickup at The Westin Dhaka.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel







Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel announces its special offerings for Ramadan.

For instance, Gulshan Baking Company, the lobby café, holds a live iftar bazaar, featuring premium takeaway boxes starting at BDT 7000 net.

Bahar, the hotel's multi-cuisine buffet restaurant, offers exquisite iftar followed by dinner at BDT 9500 net. Exclusive BOGO and B1G3 offers are available on selected bank cards.

Additionally, Suhoor buffet is available on Thursdays and Fridays as well as the nights before any government holiday at BDT 5555 net.

Sear, the fine dining restaurant located on the 18th floor of the hotel, serves an exclusive a la carte menu for iftar.

Amari Dhaka



Amari Dhaka

Amari Dhaka brings unique offerings for guests this Ramadan. Chefs from different countries have arrived to prepare delectable culinary delights like Arabian, Moroccan and Indian kebabs for iftar buffet and takeaway. Buffet iftar and dinner is available every day with buffet suhoor on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Guests visiting Amaya Food Gallery can enjoy signature dishes such as chicken makmali kebab, dhuadar lal murg, lucknowi gosht galouti kebab, cinnamon balah al sham, basbusa, chicken al faham, dawood basha, mutton massaman curry and many more.

Takeaway iftar boxes are also available at Cascade Restaurant of Amari Dhaka. There is an Arabian Platter along with Platinum, Gold and Silver Iftar boxes starting from BDT 3,999 net. All the iftar boxes come packed with local favourites along with Moroccan, Arabian and Indian signature dishes. Each box can serve two persons. Guests can also pre-order the takeaways.

Guests can also enjoy mouth-watering iftar followed by dinner at BDT 9000 net. Eat Three Pay One offer is applicable on selected cards at Amaya Food Gallery. Suhoor is also equipped with exquisite dishes available at BDT 5555 net with Eat Two Pay One offer available on selected cards.

Guests can also enjoy delectable authentic saffron reshmi jilapis and gur jilapis at BDT 2899 per kg. The hotel's traditional haleem is also available at BDT 1899 per kg prepared by special chefs from India.

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden



Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

The Ramadan iftar buffet dinner at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden features a selection of mouth-watering main dishes such as Arabic Mutton or Chicken kabsa, Moroccan chicken tagine Arabic, Arabic Seafood skewer (prawn and fish), Pasta Arabiata, Arabic Lamb Shank with garlic sauce etc.

Savour the sweetness of dates and baklava, Kunafa, Basbousa, Balasham with other traditional classic sweets. Live cooking stations serve a variety of sumptuous items such as Falafel with Condiments, Whole Lamb Ouzi along with various refreshing drinks such as orange drink, lemonade and lassi etc.

This iftar cum dinner buffet costs BDT 7,800 net for adults. Guests can avail B1G3 offer on the iftar dinner buffet on specific bank cards and dates. They can also avail BOGO offer available on selected bank cards.

Radisson Blu Dhaka is also offering set menus as well as assorted traditional delights to make suhoor healthy and luscious. The suhoor at Water Garden Brasserie is available from 0100 hours to 0400 hours at BDT 3,800 net per person every Thursday and Friday.

Of the iftar takeaway boxes, foodies can select from two options-Silver at BDT 2,700 net per box and Gold at BDT 3500 net per box, available every day from 1500 hours.

Three choices of Ramadan iftar hampers are also available at Water Garden Brasserie-Iftar Hamper Takeaway Box for two at BDT 7800 net with 20 per cent discount, Ramadan Sweet Hamper (Classic) at BDT 6500 net and Ramadan Sweet Hamper (Premium) at BDT 7500 net.

Favourite local items such as mutton haleem is available at BDT 2700 net per kg as well as ghee fried jilapi at BDT 2400 net per kg. They are available as takeaway items available for pickup at Water Garden Brasserie from 1500 hours.

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort



Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort

Join Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort for an exquisite Buffet Iftar and Dinner, featuring an array of delectable dishes, along with exclusive offers.

Selected cardholders, Dhaka Regency Premier Club Members can enjoy BOGO

free offer on buffet iftar and Dinner at Grandiose Restaurant on level-6 at BDT 6250 net.

Guests can avail 35 per cent discount on Iftar and Buffet Dinner with group reservations.



Le Méridien Dhaka







Le Meridien Dhaka

Le Méridien Dhaka invites guests to embrace the spirit of Ramadan with a unique experience.

Gearing up the traditional Ramadan gastronomy, Jesus Nino, Executive Chef of Le Méridien Dhaka and his team are preparing the full course buffet "suhoor and iftar" at its signature buffet restaurant Latest Recipe.

Guests can avail buffet suhoor every day from 1:00 am at BDT 5550 net per person (Sunday - Wednesday) and BDT 7550 net per person (Thursday - Saturday). B1G2 is available exclusively on selected cards of EBL and BOGO on other selected bank cards.

Also, the buffet iftar followed by dinner at Latest Recipe is available every day at BDT 9750 net per person. B1G1 is available on selected bank cards.

Ramadan buffet includes more than 140 items to choose from, live cooking stations, appetisers, main courses, desserts and many more. The Food and Beverage team is also arranging selections of juices and a special tea corner.

Besides the buffet menu, the hotel is also offering combo deals in Latitude-23 for quick bites. For the room guests, a special menu is curated for suhoor and is offered in the IRD (In Room Dining) menu. A set menu is also available at the hotel's Turkish restaurant-Olea.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre







Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is offering a diverse range of buffet iftar options, corporate boxes, sweet treat boxes and suhoor packages.

Attitude's buffet iftar and dinner features Mediterranean and Arabia flavours as well as Asian traditional iftar. Weekend suhoor is available on Thursdays and Fridays. Guests can enjoy a large selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies such as Mutton Haleem, Chicken Haleem, Beef Nehari, Jilapi, Beef Koobideh Kabab, Mutton Adana Kabab, Afghani Chicken Tangri, Lamb Ouzi Rice with Nuts, Khabsa, Mutton Mughlai Akbari and Chicken Noorjahan.

A variety of gourmet desserts such as Baklava and Kunafa are also available at the iftar dinner and weekend suhoor.

Buffet iftar followed by dinner costs BDT 7,500 per person. Guests can also avail Buy One Get Three on selected bank cards. Weekend suhoor, on the other hand, costs BDT 4,000 net per person with Buy One Get One offer available on selected bank cards.

Furthermore, there are takeaway iftar boxes such as AL Siyam for two at BDT 4,500, AL Zahra for four at BDT 6,500 and AL Farah for six at BDT 9,000.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre offers customised Ramadan sweet treat boxes with attractive packaging at BDT 3,000 and a platinum box at BDT 4,000.