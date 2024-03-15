In Borodyanka, Restoration Of Lyceum, Which Was Almost Completely Destroyed By Russians, Is Completed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Borodianka, thanks to the assistance of the Lithuanian government, the restoration of Lyceum No. 1, which was almost completely destroyed by the Russian occupiers at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has been completed.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, Ukrinform reports.

"In Borodyanka, the restoration of Lyceum No. 1, which was almost completely destroyed by the Russian occupiers at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has been completed. The Lithuanian government helped to rebuild the institution," Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that more than 500 children studied here before the war.

According to him, the lyceum building was destroyed by 80%. In particular, windows and doors were smashed, supporting structures, walls, water and electricity supply systems, and heating were damaged. The institution had 26 classrooms. Several of them burned to the ground, and the material and technical base of the lyceum was completely destroyed.

Mr. Kravchenko assured that the institution was reconstructed in accordance with modern standards and requirements. In particular, the facade was insulated, windows were installed, and interior work was done.

Video: Facebook Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration

The educational space has been completely modernized. In particular, an atrium has been set up where students can hold extracurricular activities, organize rehearsals and relax.

Modern furniture, interactive panels and computer equipment were installed in classrooms and laboratories. The educational process will become more modern.

The lyceum also has a comfortable conference room designed to host large-scale events, both at the school, territorial, regional and international levels.

Lyceum students will also receive hot meals. The lyceum has a canteen with the most modern equipment for preparing healthy and tasty food.

A comfortable 1000 m2 shelter was built to ensure the safety of the educational process. An elevator is provided for people with limited mobility. A modern ventilation system has been installed, sanitary rooms, a first-aid post, a safety classroom, drinking water tanks, etc. have been arranged.

The head of RMA said that the cost of the lyceum reconstruction and shelter arrangement exceeded UAH 370 million.

"We are grateful to our international partners who are actively helping to rebuild educational institutions in Kyiv region. This is not the first project implemented by the Lithuanian government. In addition to the lyceum in Borodyanka, a kindergarten in Irpin was restored. Lithuania also plans to continue to help us in this process. Lithuania is our strategic partner, which has proved its support not in word but in deed. We thank the Government and citizens of Lithuania," Kravchenko added.

As reported, as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Kyiv region, 244 educational institutions were destroyed and damaged. So far, 200 schools and kindergartens have been restored.