The 20 Best Nudist Beaches In The World

Brazil is a famous destination for naturists - with good beaches for those who prefer to explore the sea and sands without clothes.



The American CNN published a ranking which can also be seen in the magazine Nude & Natural, which specializes in the naturist community and is also in the book "The World's Best Nude Beaches & Resorts", which evaluated a thousand destinations in 50 countries.



Massarandupió, near Salvador, was highlighted in the ranking as a destination that surpasses "the row of bikinis at Copacabana" regarding "skin exposure".



It was also applauded for the quality of its waves that attract surfers to the region and for the dunes that enchant naturists.



However, for those who want to expand their horizons and reduce the number of clothes in their suitcases, the selection brings options in several regions of the world: Europe - from the western part to the Balkans - Africa, the Middle East, North America, Caribbean, South America, and Oceania.



Check out the list of the 20 best beaches in the world:



PLAYA NATURISTA CHIHUAHUA, URUGUAY







Uruguay's most famous nude beach is a 30-minute drive from Punta del Este, on Portezuelo Bay.



According to CNN, besides all the freedom to be "au naturel, its photogenic dunes and the fact that the waters reach 25oC even in winter are other attractions of the place.



The Playa Naturista Chihuahua was officially recognized as a naturist destination in 2000.



Since then, it has gained more structure with the opening of the Hotel El Refugio Nudista Naturista - a resort where clothes are optional.



Where? Playa Naturista Chihuahua, Avenida Las Amarras, 20003 Chihuahua, Uruguay



NIDA NATURIST BEACH, LITHUANIA







Despite the cold waters of the Baltic Sea, Nida Beach enchants tourists by having one of Europe's highest dunes covered with wildflowers.



In the 19th century, it was home to an artists' colony that attracted painters, poets, and writers of the time.



Those walking south along the coast can still reach the border between Lithuania and Russia.



Nida Nudist Beach, Nidos-Smiltyn's Road, Nida, Lithuania



LITTLE PALM BEACH, NEW ZEALAND







According to CNN, it is technically legal to walk naked on any beach in New Zealand.



Still, naturists prefer to congregate in environments where it is well-recognized to be without clothes.



One of these famous beach resorts is Little Palm Beach on Waiheke Island.



To get there, you have to take a ferry from Auckland. The trip takes 40 to 60 minutes.



It is also possible to get there by cab or app driver through a route along the island's north coast and a short trail.



Besides the extra freedom, the destination offers proximity to wineries, restaurants, and art galleries.



Where? Little Palm Beach, Miro Road, Waiheke Island, New Zealand



NUGAL BEACH, CROATIA







Surrounded by cliffs and pine trees, this remote beach faces Brac Island.



Fairly unspoiled, tourists should come prepared with their towel - thick, since there is no sand, but stones - or chair and whatever else they need for the tour as there is no tourist structure.



Naturists can reach the shore after a half-hour walk from Makarska, Tucepi, or by boat or kayak.



Where? Nugal Beach, Makarska, Croatia



MOSHUP BEACH, US







Located in the luxury resort of Martha's Vineyard, Moshup Beach's attraction is the historic Gay Head lighthouse, built in 1799.



Below it, wearing clothes is optional. Out in the open, you can admire reddish cliffs that were recognized as a US National Natural Monument in 1966.



Please note: While Moshup does not charge its naturists admission, nearby Lucy Vincent, on the same island, is a private naturist beach, and fees apply.



Where? Moshup Beach, Moshup Trail 71, Aquinnah, Massachusetts, US



BLACK'S BEACH, US







For more than five decades, Black's Beach in California was the first naturist beach in the US.



But the destination is not only ideal for those who want to enjoy the sun without clothes: it is also famous among surfers.



Located at the edge of the Torrey Pines cliffs, it can be accessed via the Ho Chi Minh Trail near the University of California campus.



Where? Black's Beach, Torrey Pines Scenic Highway, San Diego, California, US



LADY BAY BEACH, AUSTRALIA







Australia also has several beaches where clothing is optional, but the naturist community prefers places where freedom is recognized, such as Lady Bay, also called Lady Jane Beach.



Despite being located in the southern portion of Sydney Harbour, this small beach is quite secluded and narrow, ideal for visitors to sunbathe naked on its rocks.



Where? Lady Bay Beach, Watson's Bay, Sydney, Australia



BUHNE 16, GERMANY







Despite its cold waters, around 17°C in the summer, wearing clothes or bathing suits on Sylt's beaches is optional.



Buhne 16 is famous because it was first recognized for naturism on the German coast.



It is also famous for its landscape, which is filled with colorful wooden chairs in bands of blue and white, and for the excellent sand parties.



Where? Buhne 16, Listlandstrasse 133b, Kampen (Sylt), Germany



WRECK BEACH, CANADA







Known as one of the longest nudist beaches in the world - at 7.8 kilometers long - Wreck Beach consists of a series of strips of sand surrounded by rocks and trees at the tip of Point Grey, across the street from the University of British Columbia.



Not surprisingly, students and faculty have been enjoying its sands without clothes since the 1970s, when it first became popular.



Where? Wreck Beach, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada



RED BEACH, GREECE







One of the hottest nudist spots in Greece, Red Beach offers privacy, as it is quite secluded. Its name (Kokkini Ammos in Greek) came from the colors of the surrounding rocks, sands, and cliffs - and it can be reached via a 20-minute trail from Matala or a much shorter boat ride from the village.



According to CNN, beloved by European hippies since the 1960s, it offers chair and umbrella rentals and a small bar called Yiannis, known for its mojitos.



Its landscape, full of designs carved into the rocks, is also a creation of modern tourists - not ancient Greeks.



Where? Red Beach, Matala, Crete Island, Greece



ANSE DE GRANDE SALINE, ST. BARTHS







Although naturism is technically forbidden in St. Barths, this beach is one of the few where nudism is tolerated in the Caribbean.



Recluse, it is one of those destinations where tourists need to take it all in to spend the day at the shore.



Sunny, it offers easy access to only one excellent French restaurant: L'Esprit, a walk away.



Where? Anse de Grande Saline, St. Barthélemy, Caribbean



PLATJA DES CAVALLET, SPAIN







The "official" nude beach of trendy Ibiza is divided into different sections: one dedicated to beach club parties, a gay section, and a more secluded one where naturists usually gather. In addition to the tourists, flamingos that color the landscape often stroll along.



Where? Platja des Cavallet, Balearic Islands, Spain



LITTLE BEACH, US







A beach formed by volcanic rocks on Maui, Little Beach is part of Makena State Park on the southeastern portion of the island.



It offers access to a national marine sanctuary known for its population of sea turtles, dolphins, whales, and tropical fish.



Those who want to enjoy nature without clothes can take advantage of the privacy offered by the trees or the cave where swimming is possible.



Percussionists and dancers dance with fire to entertain the public at Sunday sunset.



Where? Little Beach, Makena State Park, Makena Road, Kihei, Hawaii, US



CAP D'AGDE BEACH, FRANCE







Called the "Naked City," the village of Cap d'Agde is the largest beach resort where clothing is optional worldwide and attracts about 40,000 guests on any given day during high season.



Visitors can move around naked in restaurants, stores, post offices, banks, during boat rides, or sunbathing on the public beach - nudity is mandatory even for those not staying at the resort, camp, or other rental units.



Where? Cap d'Agde Naturist Village, Rond-Point du Bagnas, Agde, France



MPENJATI BEACH, SOUTH AFRICA







South Africa's only official nude beach - and possibly the only stretch of sand where it is legal for clothing not to be mandatory on the entire continent - is located in the Mpenjati Nature Reserve, south of Durban.



Recognized in 2014, it imposes some requirements on beachgoers: no staring, photography, or "suggestive" behavior toward other tourists.



Beware: According to CNN, local clerics and other citizens also often protest in the area against the naturist designation.



Where? Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Palm Beach, Port Edward, South Africa



PLAYA ZIPOLITE, MEXICO







This is the famous beach where the movie "Y Tu Mamá También" ('And Your Mother Too', 2001) starring Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna was filmed.



Beloved by American and Mexican hippies since the 1960s, its strip of sand of about 2 kilometers with some rocky portions welcomes both clothed and naked people.



The main part of the beach is lined with cheap hotels and cafes, but the "silver" sand at the eastern end - called Playa del Amor - usually offers more privacy.



Where? Zipolite Beach, San Pedro Pochutla, Oaxaca, Mexico



METSOKE DRAGOT, ISRAEL







At this beach, it is possible to float naked in the sea, thanks to the extra salty water from the Dead Sea.



You can also relax with the mineral-filled black mud common at Metsoke Dragot, one of the few places in the Middle East where nudity is tolerated.



Located an hour's drive from Jerusalem, you must face a dirt road to reach the coast.



The effort, however, is rewarding. Camping on the coast is possible. The only nearby hotel and bar are on the cliff top at Metsoke Dragot Travelers Village.



Where? Metsoke Dragot, Route 90, Dead Sea, Israel



MASSARANDUPIÓ BEACH, BRAZIL







A two-hour drive from Salvador, this Bahian naturist beac can only be accessed after a one-kilometer walk from the parking lot on the coast, among palm and coconut trees.



Besides its dunes, where it is possible to rest without clothes, it offers waves that delight surfers, emphasized the American CNN.



Where? Massarandupió Beach, Bahia, Brazil



SPIAGGIA DI GUVANO, ITALY







In the heart of the Cinque Terre is this beautiful beach from where you arrive after a romantic ride through an abandoned train tunnel - you must bring your flashlight - from the village of Corniglia.



"Primitive," Guvano forces tourists to prepare for a beach where freedom is total, but no tourist facilities are available.



With rocks - not sand - all along the coast, its crystal clear water is one of the biggest attractions.



Where? Spiaggia di Guvano, Vernazza, Italy



HAULOVER BEACH PARK, US







Haulover is the most popular public nude beach in the US and attracts over 1.3 million people to its white sands and warm waters every year.



However, not all are natural: clothing is optional only along the white-fenced stretch, where lifeguards are available, and chairs and umbrellas can be rented.



The flow increases during National Nude Recreation Week, which takes place in July. During this week, the beach tries to break the Guinness record for the most people swimming without clothes.

