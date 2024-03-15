Union Minister Piyush Goyal Graces Commencement Ceremony Of Bharat Ratnam Mega Common Facility Centre In SEEPZ Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15th March 2024: India's first Mega Common Facility Centre opens in SEEPZ SEZ Mumbai for the gem & jewellery industry. Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon. Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt of India, graced the commencement ceremony of Bharat Ratnam, India's pioneering Mega Common Facility Centre (CFC) situated in SEEPZ SEZ, Mumbai. Bharat Ratnam - Mega CFC stands as a pioneering socio-economic project, promoted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a project run by GJEPC, with active support by SEEPZ SEZ.



Present on the momentous occasion were Shri Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Shri Rajesh Kumar Mishra, IRS, Zonal Development Commissioner, SEEPZ-SEZ; Shri Vipul Bansal, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India; Shri Colin Shah, Head - Working Group, Bharat Ratnam, Mega CFC; and Mr. C.P.S Chauhan, Joint Development Commissioner, SEEPZ,



Earlier, on 12th January, 2024, the Mega CFC was virtually inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, during his Mumbai visit.



The Bharat Ratnam - Mega CFC aims to provide support for designing and manufacturing of gem & jewellery products. It will enhance the existing quality, productivity, skill of manpower, domestic R&D, technological advancement and cost competitiveness. It will also include a Training Centre for imparting skill development courses and developing skilled manpower for the industry.



In his keynote address, Shri Goyal stated, "The Bharat Ratnam-Mega CFC heralds a new era of Make in India and Design in India. It has emerged as a real gem of India and is yet another shining example of public and private partnership. Completed in a remarkable 14 months, it stands as a beacon of excellence with its world-class facilities, setting a benchmark for the future of India. The highly impressive training and skilling centre will train around 1600 youngsters who will join the workforce each year. All these initiatives will help create a high quality jewellery made in India brand that the world will aspire, desire and look up to. Bharat Ratnam symbolises the Government's commitment to driving innovation, economic growth, and technological progress. "



Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, "As we inaugurate Bharat Ratnam - Mega CFC, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Shri Piyush Goyal for spearheading this ground breaking project. His relentless dedication and visionary leadership have been instrumental in bringing this transformative initiative to fruition. It is a game changer for our industry and it will propel us towards our goal of achieving $75 billion in exports and realising our vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."



Shri Rajesh Kumar Mishra IRS, Zonal Development Commissioner, SEEPZ-SEZ said, "The Bharat Ratnam - Mega CFC is proud to house some world-class machines that are not available elsewhere in India. These inclusive measures, aimed at strengthening MSMEs to enhance their export capacity, supported by the training centre, will leave a lasting legacy for the gem and jewellery industry. The Mega CFC model will be replicated across India. With our focus on MSME, Mga CFC will leverage technology enablers and technically skilled manpower including specially abled for the implementation."



Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, "The Mega CFC with its world-class infrastructure will promote the inherent skills of the gems & jewellery manufacturing industry. MSMEs in the industry will be greatly benefited from this facility. It will transform the landscape of the industry by democratising access to cutting-edge technology. This will empower every karigar and artisans to engage in jewellery manufacturing at the highest level."



Mr. Colin Shah, Head - Working Group, Bharat Ratnam - Mega CFC, lauded the Hon'ble Shri Piyush Goyal, for supporting this monumental project. "The distinctive feature of the Bharat Ratnam is in its groundbreaking concept of democratising access to cutting-edge technology for small, medium and large entrepreneurs across global and domestic jewellery manufacturing sectors. With the backing from the Commerce, Industry, and the Government of India, this 360-degree service model to engage in high-level jewellery manufacturing."



Mr. C.P.S Chauhan, Joint Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, said, "Strategically situated near Gate 1 of Mumbai's SEEPZ Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Bharat Ratnam spans 1.15 lakh square feet and holds carbon-neutral certification from the Indian Green Building Council. It houses a training school for eco-friendly practices, serving SEEPZ SEZ and DTA units nationwide. The centre's comprehensive ecosystem will nurture talent, facilitate trade, and promote sustainability.



The Mega CFC, boasting a world-class infrastructure, was conceptualised in response to the gems & jewellery trade's request in September 2021, to promote the inherent skills of the gems & jewellery manufacturing industry and transform the export sector, as well as bolster domestic manufacturing.



The Mega CFC, with its expansive 1.15 lakh square feet built-up area, encompasses basement, ground, and six floors, providing ample space for various operations and activities. Specifically, the first three floors house advanced technologies, while the fourth floor is dedicated to training workers. Additionally, the fifth floor serves as a hub for buyer-seller meets, fostering global connections, and the sixth floor operates as a Convention Center for symposiums throughout the year, providing entrepreneurs with access to valuable knowledge and networking opportunities.



The Bharat Ratnam centre includes a 12,000 sq ft exhibition area and a Multi-Purpose Hall for workshops and events.



It offers 24*7 Customs clearance, separate strong rooms for SEZ and DTA units, and features central air conditioning, DG backup, and rooftop solar panels for sustainability.



Moreover, The Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI) is set to host the Jewellery Occupational Skilling Hub (JOSH) at Bharat Ratnam. This initiative is designed to enhance skill development opportunities for individuals from marginalised communities and those with disabilities. Each batch of the programme targets enrollment of 200 students, with 50 dedicated slots reserved exclusively for individuals with special needs.



The centre aims to promote innovation and holistic growth in the gems and jewellery sector. It is committed to serving not only the domestic market but also aims to meet the demands of the global export market, thereby contributing to the growth and competitiveness of the economy on a broader scale.



The mission of the Mega CFC is multifaceted, aiming to enhance various aspects of production and innovation. Primarily, it seeks to improve both quality and speed, while simultaneously reducing costs and minimising wastage throughout the manufacturing process.



Bharat Ratnam - Mega CFC offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge technical services to meet diverse needs. These services include CAD and CAD rendering, 3D printing in metal, ceramic, resin, and wax, as well as casting in gold, platinum, and silver.



Additionally, the centre provides a gamut of facilities including CNC machining, refining of precious metals, mass finishing, LGD testing, hallmarking, colour laser engraving, micron plating, and rhodium plating services, along with enamel coating and LAB testing including XRF. Moreover, the centre will offer photography and video services, along with training and skilling programs to equip individuals with essential technical expertise.



This comprehensive suite of offerings forms a dynamic "tech bazaar," where businesses can explore and leverage state-of-the-art tools and solutions to enhance their operations and products. Moreover, Bharat Ratnam envisions hosting symposiums, harnessing the potential for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking among industry experts, researchers, and stakeholders. Together, these elements constitute a vibrant ecosystem aimed at driving progress, competitiveness, and sustainable growth in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and industry.





About The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)



The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country's export thrust, when India's post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status. The GJEPC is the apex body of the gems & jewellery industry and today represents 10,000 members in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur, all of which are major centres for the industry. It thus has a wide reach and is able to have a closer interaction with members to serve them in a direct and more meaningful manner. Over the past decades, GJEPC has emerged as one of the most active EPCs and has continuously strived to both expand its reach and depth in its promotional activities as well as widen and increase services to its members.

User :- Hinal Chawda

Email :...