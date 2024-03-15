Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Advances Exploration Program, Closes Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The Canadian Shield hosts numerous nickel, copper, gold, and platinum group metals Fathom targets high-grade nickel sulfide discoveries for use in EV and green energy markets Fathom operates the Albert Lake Project and the Gochager Lake Project, both located in Saskatchewan's Trans Hudson Corridor Favorable results revealed from recent drilling at the Albert Lake Project Company recently closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered offering, total gross proceeds totaled $4,571,063 when combined with the first tranche
The Canadian Shield's rich mineral endowment presents abundant mining exploration and drilling opportunities. Covering a significant portion of Canada, this vast geological region hosts numerous nickel, copper, gold, and platinum group metals – both known and waiting to be discovered.
Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) is an energy metals exploration company targeting high-grade nickel sulfide discoveries for use in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle and green energy markets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, FNICF operates the Albert Lake Project and the...
