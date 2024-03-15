(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Navy Chief Admiral (retd) L Ramdas passed away on Friday at the age of 90 after a long struggle with age-related health complications. The retired officer took his last breath at a military hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted on March 11.

“Ramdas, who was admitted to the hospital on March 11, breathed his last Friday morning,” his daughter Sagari R Ramdas was quoted by PTI as saying.

She said the funeral will be held in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 16 L Ramdas is survived by his wife Lalita Ramdas and three daughters.

His early life and educationAdmiral Ramdas, or Laxminarayan Ramdas,

was born on September 5, 1933 in Matunga, Mumbai. After retirement, he settled in Bhaimala village in Alibag, Maharashtra, on a piece of land awarded to him by the Maharashtra government in recognition of his acts of gallantry in the 1971 war, PTI reported completed his early education in Delhi at Presentation Convent and Ramjas College CareerAdmiral L Ramdas had taken over as the 13th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) On November 30, 1990. He retired in 1993.

He joined the Joint Services Wing of the Armed Forces Academy in Clement Town, Dehradun in 1949. He was commissioned as an officer of the Indian Navy in September 1953. Besides, he was trained as a communications specialist Key achievementsWhile in service, he established the Naval Academy in Cochin. He commanded INS Beas, which had played a pivotal role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war served as the Indian Naval Attache in Bonn, West Germany (1973-76) and as Fleet Commander of the Eastern Naval Command. He commanded both the Southern and Eastern Naval Commands, his daughter Sagari Ramdas was quoted by PTI as saying Moreover, it was during his tenure as Chief of Naval Staff that women were inducted into the armed forces, with the Navy taking the lead the years, the former Navy chief Admiral became an outspoken voice on "social causes, advocating actively for the defence of the Constitution, especially the values of liberty, equality, fraternity and secularism," the daughter added.



